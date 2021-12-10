UPDATE 1-China, Nicaragua hold talks in city of Tianjin following Taiwan break
Updated: 10-12-2021 07:42 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 07:42 IST
Government representatives from China and Nicaragua began talks in the city of Tianjin on Friday, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported on Friday.
A video published online by the channel Friday morning showed Nicaraguan finance minister Ivan Acosta and two sons of President Daniel Ortega meeting with Chinese officials. The meeting comes shortly after Nicaragua announced it would sever formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan.
The Latin American country's break leaves Taiwan with 14 formal diplomatic allies.
