Karnataka: 8 held in connection with robbery case, 1.68 kg gold recovered

Karnataka Police on Thursday arrested eight persons in connection with a robbery case and recovered 1.68 kilograms of gold from their possession. Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police A Srinivasulu said, "We have arrested eight accused in connection with a robbery case."

"On November 23, a worker of a gold wholesale merchant was robbed by some unknown persons. Following that, we have arrested them and recovered 1.68 kilograms of gold from their possession," he said. Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

