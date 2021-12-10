Left Menu

U.S. criticizes Nicaragua for breaking diplomatic ties with Taiwan

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-12-2021 08:27 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 08:27 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Nicaragua's decision to break diplomatic ties with Taiwan does not reflect the will of the Nicaraguan people because its government was not freely elected, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday.

"We encourage all countries that value democratic institutions, transparency, the rule of law, and promoting economic prosperity for their citizens to expand engagement with Taiwan," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

