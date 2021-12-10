Construction work of Panchayat Ghar, sanctioned in 2013, begins in J&K's Udhampur

The construction work of Panchayat Ghar in Narsoo Block of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, sanctioned in 2013, is in full swing and giving employment opportunities to various locals in the Panchayat. Speaking to ANI, Block Development Officer, Muneer Hussain said, "There was a delay in this construction work. When I joined, I saw that the people are facing problems here. So we took the work on priority and with the cooperation of the local people. Earlier, the Panchayat was conducted in the rented accommodation, there were problems. When the construction work is completed, this problem would be solved. More than 30 workers of the same panchayat are working here and getting jobs."

The BDO informed that the people of the Union Territory are getting jobs under various schemes of the government and they have the full cooperation of the administration. "The people are getting jobs under various schemes, like for the construction of houses under Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana and others. We are cooperating with the people and so are they doing to us," Hussain said.

Sarpanch, Ashok Kumar Sharma said that the construction work was sanctioned in 2013, however, the work could not start due to some reasons. "The construction of Panchayat Ghar was sanctioned in 2013, but could not be started due to some reasons. Earlier, when the Panchayat had to conduct its meeting, there was no specific allotted place for it. The programmes used to be cancelled because of rains. Due to the construction of Panchayat Ghar, it would be very beneficial to us and the locals are getting the jobs too," Sharma said.

"The government's aim to empower the people at the grassroots level is being done with the Panchayat which is working well on the ground," he added. Panch of Ward Number 7, Vijendra Kumar Sharma told ANI that there were many problems in conducting meetings due to the unavailability of a permanent space, however, this problem would be solved after the construction of the Panchayat Ghar.

"There used to be many problems due to the absence of Panchayat Ghar, Gram Sabha could not be conducted properly. In our own meetings, enough space wasn't available to sit. Panchayat Ghar is being constructed, many of our problems would be solved. We are very happy," he said. The Panch informed that the locals used to migrate to the city for employment earlier, but they are getting employment in the region.

"The work is underway in full swing. The local people are getting employment as well. A lot of our people used to migrate to the city to get a job, but now they are getting it here only under MNREGA. We thank the government for it," he said. A labourer, Kaka Ram thanked the government for the construction of the Panchayat Ghar and said that they will now have the space to sit inside the building.

"We are getting work here in this construction work. At least 20 labourers are working with me. Earlier when we went to Panchayat Ghar, we had to sit outside, now our Panchayat Ghar is under construction. It is good, now we can get in and sit. We thank the government for this," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)