China says Taiwan keeps allies with money and U.S. pressure
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 10-12-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 11:31 IST
Nations that stay Taiwan's allies do so because of money from the island and pressure from the United States, a senior Chinese diplomat said on Friday.
Wang Yi, China's state councillor and foreign minister, made the comment to media after a video meeting with Denis Moncada Colindres, the foreign minister of Nicaragua, which has switched diplomatic ties to China from Taiwan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
