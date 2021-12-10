Left Menu

China says Taiwan keeps allies with money and U.S. pressure

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 10-12-2021
China says Taiwan keeps allies with money and U.S. pressure
Nations that stay Taiwan's allies do so because of money from the island and pressure from the United States, a senior Chinese diplomat said on Friday.

Wang Yi, China's state councillor and foreign minister, made the comment to media after a video meeting with Denis Moncada Colindres, the foreign minister of Nicaragua, which has switched diplomatic ties to China from Taiwan.

