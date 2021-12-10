Left Menu

Juvenile posts obscene pics of girl on social media, apprehended

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 10-12-2021 12:08 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 12:07 IST
Juvenile posts obscene pics of girl on social media, apprehended
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A teenage boy was apprehended in this district for allegedly posting obscene photos of a girl, also a minor, on a social media platform, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in a village under the Newmandi police station limits, they said.

A case was registered against him, following which police arrested the juvenile on Thursday.

According to police, the accused, who allegedly posted the photos on Instagram, was sent to a children's home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
3
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan
4
NASA''s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

NASA''s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021