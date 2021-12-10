Juvenile posts obscene pics of girl on social media, apprehended

A teenage boy was apprehended in this district for allegedly posting obscene photos of a girl, also a minor, on a social media platform, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in a village under the Newmandi police station limits, they said.

A case was registered against him, following which police arrested the juvenile on Thursday.

According to police, the accused, who allegedly posted the photos on Instagram, was sent to a children's home.

