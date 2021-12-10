China says 'Uyghur tribunal' is a lie
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The Chinese embassy in London said an unofficial tribunal of lawyers which accused Beijing of genocide against the Uyghurs was nothing more than a political tool of China's enemies which were spreading lies. The unofficial tribunal of lawyers and campaigners said on Thursday that Chinese President Xi Jinping bore primary responsibility for what it said was genocide, crimes against humanity and torture of Uyghurs and Kazakhs in Xinjiang.
An embassy spokesman said it was "nothing but a political tool used by a few anti-China and separatist elements to deceive and mislead the public." "Anyone with conscience and reason will not be deceived or fooled," the spokesman said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
JPMorgan's Dimon says he regrets China Communist Party comment
China successfully launches new satellite for testing
Hong Kong stocks rebound; China's property, automobile and energy shares descend
Dimon says he regrets comment on JPMorgan outlasting China Communist Party
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship