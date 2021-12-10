Young couple poison themselves

A newly married couple allegedly killed themselves by consuming poison in this district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Sarai Shankar Chiguda village in Kohdaur area, they said.

Nilesh Verma (22) and Roshni (19), who had married six months ago in a temple, allegedly consumed a poisonous substance on Thursday, Circle Officer (CO)Abhay Pandey said.

They were rushed to Prayagraj in a serious condition where they died on Thursday night, he said.

According to police, the couple's family members were disapproved of their relationship.

Police are trying to find the reason why the two took the extreme step.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)