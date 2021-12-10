Vehicle overturns in Jaisalmer, BSF jawan killed

A vehicle overturned in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, leaving a BSF jawan dead and two others injured, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred in Ramgarh area on Thursday night, SHO, Ramgarh, Chunnilal said.

The deceased has been identified as 38-year-old Virendra Singh, he said, adding the injured are being treated at the Jaisalmer district hospital. The body will be handed over to family members after postmortem.

