Winter session: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2.30 pm

The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2.30 pm on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2021 13:23 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 13:23 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2.30 pm on Friday. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with top ministers in the Parliament. The attendees included Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal among others.

The winter session of the Parliament, which began on November 29 has witnessed disruptions by Opposition over the suspension of MPs from the Upper House for the remaining session over alleged unruly conduct in the last monsoon session. Opposition leaders have been frequently sitting at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament premises demanding revocation of suspension.

However, the Opposition on Thursday suspended all protests to pay tribute to those who died in the chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8 that claimed the lives of 13 people including CDS General Bipin Rawat. The winter session is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

