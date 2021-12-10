Left Menu

Two shot at in Kolkata, one assailant arrested

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-12-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 13:27 IST
Two shot at in Kolkata, one assailant arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were seriously injured after being shot at by two assailants in south Kolkata early on Friday, police said.

The incident took place in Dakshin Anandapally in the Regent Park police station area when the gunshot victims, Pankaj Saha and Abhijit Mallick, were supervising the unloading of construction materials, an officer said.

One of the assailants, who received head injuries possibly during a brawl before the firing incident, was later arrested and a firearm seized from his possession, he said.

Saha and Mallick are undergoing treatment at state-run SSKM hospital, while the arrested assailant, Victor Bhattacharya, is being treated at a medical facility in Bagha Jatin.

Police is investigating whether real estate rivalry could be the reason behind the incident, and Bhattacharya will be questioned after he recovers, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
3
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan
4
NASA''s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

NASA''s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021