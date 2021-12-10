Left Menu

Tripura likely to get international flights to Singapore, Chittagong, Dhaka

The Government of Tripura will soon approach the Ministry of Civil Aviation seeking direct international flight linkages between Agartala-Chittagong and Agartala-Singapore route, highly placed sources in the Civil Secretariat said.

ANI | Agartala (Tripura) | Updated: 10-12-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 13:42 IST
Tripura likely to get international flights to Singapore, Chittagong, Dhaka
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Government of Tripura will soon approach the Ministry of Civil Aviation seeking direct international flight linkages between Agartala-Chittagong and Agartala-Singapore route, highly placed sources in the Civil Secretariat said. Already, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has sought direct flight service between Agartala-Dhaka route during a virtual meeting with Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

These moves can be seen as a prelude to Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala getting the status of International Airport. It is expected that the first international flight shall land in Agartala soon after the new Airport terminal building is inaugurated.

"Tripura government is eager to ensure connectivity with all the South East Asian countries, especially the commercial capitals. If Agartala gets direct flights to all the commercial capitals of the South East Asian countries, Agartala will become a strategic point in the global map," sources said. "Even the government has decided to grant subsidies to make sure that the international flights show interest in Tripura. Only recently, the government has reduced the state's share of taxes on Aviation Turbine Fuel. Similarly, some other steps shall surely be taken to attract the airlines operating international flights", the source added.

The Chief Minister, while inaugurating the Destination Tripura investment summit, had said that the Tripura government is wholeheartedly trying to bring international flights to MBB Airport in Agartala. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
3
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan
4
NASA''s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

NASA''s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021