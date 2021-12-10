2 held, 5 deer skins seized in Odisha's Balipatna

Special Task Force, Crime Branch of Odisha Police seized five deer skins and arrested two persons in the matter. The Odisha Police in a press note today informed that a team of STF with the help of Balipatna Forest Range Officials conducted a raid near Pipili on Thursday, as a result of which two persons namely, Krushna Chandra Swai and Sunil Kumar Palei were apprehended.

During a search operation, five numbers of deer skins, one motorcycle and other incriminating articles were allegedly recovered from their possession. The accused could not produce any authority in support of the possession of deer skins for which they have been detained. An investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)