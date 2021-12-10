Left Menu

Panchayat member held in Shamli for supplying illegal arms

PTI | Shamli(Up) | Updated: 10-12-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 13:51 IST
A member of Alam nagar panchayat allegedly involved in supplying illegal arms was arrested with weapons in the district, police said. Vipin Kumar was arrested from the Alam town on Thursday evening and five pistols, a gun and live cartridges were seized from his possession, SHO Parshant Kapil said.

A case was registered against him, the SHO said, adding that Kapil was active in supplying illegal arms in the district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

