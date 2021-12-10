Panchayat member held in Shamli for supplying illegal arms

A member of Alam nagar panchayat allegedly involved in supplying illegal arms was arrested with weapons in the district, police said. Vipin Kumar was arrested from the Alam town on Thursday evening and five pistols, a gun and live cartridges were seized from his possession, SHO Parshant Kapil said.

A case was registered against him, the SHO said, adding that Kapil was active in supplying illegal arms in the district.

