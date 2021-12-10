Panchayat member held in Shamli for supplying illegal arms
PTI | Shamli(Up) | Updated: 10-12-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 13:51 IST
- Country:
- India
A member of Alam nagar panchayat allegedly involved in supplying illegal arms was arrested with weapons in the district, police said. Vipin Kumar was arrested from the Alam town on Thursday evening and five pistols, a gun and live cartridges were seized from his possession, SHO Parshant Kapil said.
A case was registered against him, the SHO said, adding that Kapil was active in supplying illegal arms in the district.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kapil
- Parshant Kapil
- Vipin Kumar
- Alam
- Alam nagar panchayat
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ranveer Singh unveils teaser of '83', recreates Kapil Dev's historic catch to dismiss Viv Richards
He is not bowling so can we call him all-rounder? asks Kapil on Hardik Pandya
'Story of my team': Kapil Dev on '83' trailer
Without Congress, UPA body without soul: Kapil Sibal
Without Congress, UPA will be body without soul: Kapil Sibal