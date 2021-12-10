PM Modi congratulates architect Balkrishna Doshi for winning Royal Gold Medal 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi, who recently won Royal Gold Medal 2022. "Spoke to the distinguished architect Shri Balkrishna Doshi Ji and congratulated him on being awarded the Royal Gold Medal 2022," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Doshi's contributions to the world of architecture are monumental, the Prime Minister noted. "His works are globally admired for their creativity, uniqueness and diverse nature," he added.

Doshi received the world's highest honours for architecture on Thursday. The Royal Gold Medal is approved personally by Her Majesty The Queen and "is given to a person or group of people who have had a significant influence on the advancement of architecture." (ANI)

