Hungary's top court issues ruling in immigration row with EU

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 10-12-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 14:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Hungary

Hungary has the right to apply its own measures in areas where the European Union has yet to take adequate steps for common implementation of EU rules, the Hungarian Constitutional Court ruled on Friday.

The Hungarian court has been considering a challenge by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government to an EU court finding that Budapest had broken EU laws designed to protect refugees by deporting them to the Serbian border.

In its ruling, the court said it did not examine the issue of whether EU law had primacy over Hungarian law with respect to the government's immigration stance.

