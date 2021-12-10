Left Menu

SC directs CAQM to examine applications seeking lifting of construction ban, relaxation on industrial restrictions

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to examine various intervening applications seeking lifting of construction ban and relaxation on industrial restrictions within a week.

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to examine various intervening applications seeking lifting of construction ban and relaxation on industrial restrictions within a week. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana asked Air Quality Commission to decide on lifting on construction ban and relaxing industrial restrictions.

The Court said that it expects that the commission will take a call in one week. The Court was hearing various intervening applications of various builders, forum, sugar, rice and paper mills etc.

Meanwhile, the Court has asked the states of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to file affidavits mentioning compliance with the order directing payment of minimum wages to workers during the period of construction ban. The Air Quality Commission has told the Supreme Court that the Expert Group constituted by them are in the process of finalizing an air quality forecast model in terms of the Air Quality Index (AQI).

Senior Advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for petitioners told the Court that things have become better but he insisted that aspects like stubble burning and Standards for Delhi may have to be revisited. The apex court is hearing a plea seeking immediate measures to curb pollution in the national capital region. (ANI)

