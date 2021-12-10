HP's Lahaul-Spiti villagers, students pay tributes to CDS, 11 other chopper crash victims

Villagers and students of Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district on Friday lit earthen lamps at the renowned Triloknath temple to pay tributes to General Bipin Rawat and 12 others who died in a chopper crash. The principal trustee (kardaar) of the temple Bir Bahadur Singh Thakur, Lama priest Hishe Thakur, students and the teacher of the local government primary school also prayed for the speedy recovery of group captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor, who is battling for life.

A prayer meeting is also being held at Shimla's St. Edward's School at 3 pm to pay homage to its alumnus General Bipin Rawat. The Chief of Defence Staff, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others were killed in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday.

