Left Menu

Final journey of CDS Rawat, his wife begins to cremation ground

A ceremonial Battery of the 2233 Field Regiment provided the gun carriage. About 800 service personnel are expected to be in attendance for the military funeral.The final journey of General Rawat and his wife began amid chants of Jab tak suraj chand rahega, Rawat ji ka naam rahega, Indian Army Zindabad and bharat mata ki jai, and people showered flower petals as the convoy passed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 14:41 IST
Final journey of CDS Rawat, his wife begins to cremation ground
General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The final journey of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat began from his official residence here to a cremation ground where they will be laid to rest.

General Rawat, his wife, and 11 other defence personnel were killed when an Mi17V5 helicopter carrying them crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

The general will be laid to rest at the Brar Square cremation ground. A ceremonial Battery of the 2233 Field Regiment provided the gun carriage. About 800 service personnel are expected to be in attendance for the military funeral.

The final journey of General Rawat and his wife began amid chants of 'Jab tak suraj chand rahega, Rawat ji ka naam rahega', 'Indian Army Zindabad' and bharat mata ki jai', and people showered flower petals as the convoy passed. The mortal remains of General Rawat and his wife were kept at their official residence before cremation, and Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tributes and laid wreaths.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the country's top military brass paid homage to the victims of the crash after their bodies were brought to Delhi in a military aircraft on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
3
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan
4
NASA''s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

NASA''s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021