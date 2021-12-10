Left Menu

12-year-old boy goes 'missing' in Rajasthan village

A 12-year-old boy allegedly addicted to PUBG, a mobile online game, went missing from his village in Nagaur district along with a smartphone, police said on Friday. When we failed to find him, we registered a case yesterday, he said.The boys father lives in Assam.The matter is being investigated, the police said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-12-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 15:13 IST
12-year-old boy goes 'missing' in Rajasthan village
  • Country:
  • India

A 12-year-old boy allegedly addicted to PUBG, a mobile online game, went “missing” from his village in Nagaur district along with a smartphone, police said on Friday. Praveen, a student of class 7, left his house on Wednesday morning with his mother’s smartphone and Rs 700 in cash without informing anyone, police said.

When he did not return till afternoon his mother started searching for him, and when he could not be found, the family lodged a case of kidnapping against unknown person at Ladnun Police Station on Thursday, they said.

His uncle, who registered the case, said the boy used to play games like PUBG and was quite involved in the game for the last 5-6 days. “When we failed to find him, we registered a case yesterday,” he said.

The boy's father lives in Assam.

The matter is being investigated, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
3
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan
4
NASA''s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

NASA''s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021