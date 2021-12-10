Left Menu

RS should have been adjourned today in order to let all MPs pay tributes to CDS Rawat, says TMC MP Sushmita Dev

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev, who staged a walkout from the Upper House on Friday said that the House should have been adjourned in order to let all members of Parliament pay tributes to CDS Rawat.

RS should have been adjourned today in order to let all MPs pay tributes to CDS Rawat, says TMC MP Sushmita Dev
Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev, who staged a walkout from the Upper House on Friday said that the House should have been adjourned in order to let all members of Parliament pay tributes to CDS Rawat. Speaking to ANI, Dev said, "We have been continuously voicing against RS Chairman's decision to suspend 12 Rajya Sabha MPs from the Parliament. But today, I believe that the session should have been adjourned for the day in order to let all MPs of the Parliament pay tributes to Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat."

"It is wrong that the government is conducting a winter session on such a day," she added. An IAF chopper crash near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday claimed the lives of 13 people including CDS Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and his defence adviser Brigadier Lidder.

The bodies of the victims were flown from Sulur near Coimbatore to the Palam airbase Thursday evening in caskets wrapped in the Tricolour. Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor in the crash, has been shifted to Air Force Command hospital at Bengaluru for further treatment.

Meanwhile, the last rites of General Rawat will be performed later in the day with full military honours. The funeral procession will start from Kamraj Marg and reach Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment. (ANI)

