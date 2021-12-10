Left Menu

IAF calls for avoiding uninformed speculation on helicopter crash

The Indian Air Force on Friday called for avoiding uninformed speculation on the chopper crash near Coonoor that killed CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 armed forces personnel.Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Parliament on Thursday that a tri-services inquiry has been ordered into the crash and it is being headed by Marshal Manavendra Singh, the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the IAFs Training Command.In a tweet, the IAF said the inquiry would be completed expeditiously and the facts will be brought out.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 15:53 IST
IAF calls for avoiding uninformed speculation on helicopter crash
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force on Friday called for avoiding ''uninformed'' speculation on the chopper crash near Coonoor that killed CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 armed forces personnel.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Parliament on Thursday that a tri-services inquiry has been ordered into the crash and it is being headed by Marshal Manavendra Singh, the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the IAF's Training Command.

In a tweet, the IAF said the inquiry would be completed expeditiously and the facts will be brought out. ''IAF has constituted a tri-service Court of Inquiry to investigate the cause of the tragic helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21,'' it said.

''The inquiry would be completed expeditiously & facts brought out. Till then, to respect the dignity of the deceased, uninformed speculation may be avoided,'' it added.

The IAF's comments came amid speculation by a certain section about reasons for the crash on Wednesday including doubts about whether it was the result of a possible sabotage.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said the death of Gen Rawat has raised doubts in the minds of people.

Raut, a Rajya Sabha member, said Gen Rawat had played a key role in formulating the nation's military response against China and Pakistan in recent times.

''So, when such an accident takes place, it raises doubts in the minds of the people,'' he said, noting that the helicopter ferrying Gen Rawat was a modern machine powered by two engines.

Raut claimed that the entire country and the leadership may have been confounded by this accident, and the defence minister or the prime minister should eliminate all doubts.

Meanwhile, reacting to questions raised about a possible Chinese angle into the crash, Chinese state media dismissed any conspiracy theory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
3
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan
4
NASA''s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

NASA''s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021