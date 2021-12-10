United States wins appeal over extradition of WikiLeaks founder Assange
The United States won an appeal in London's High Court to have Wikileaks founder Julian Assange extradited to face criminal charges, including breaking a spying law and conspiring to hack government computers.
"The court allows the appeal," judge Timothy Holroyde said.
