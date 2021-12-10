Left Menu

UK court rules on request to send Assange to US for trial

PTI | London | Updated: 10-12-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 16:12 IST
A British appellate court has opened the door for Julian Assange to be extradited to the United States by overturning a lower court ruling that found the WikiLeaks founder's mental health was too fragile to withstand the American criminal justice system.

A lower court judge earlier this year refused an American request to extradite Assange to the U.S. to face spying charges over WikiLeaks' publication of secret military documents a decade ago. District Judge Vanessa Baraitser denied extradition on health grounds, saying Assange was likely to kill himself if held under harsh U.S. prison conditions.

The appellate court ruling handed down Friday is likely to be appealed.

