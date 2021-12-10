Assange's fiancée says they will appeal U.S. extradition ruling
The fiancée of Julian Assange, Stella Moris, said their legal team would appeal "at the earliest possible moment" a court ruling to allow the United States to extradite the WikiLeaks founder.
The United States won an appeal on Friday in London's High Court to have Assange extradited to face criminal charges, including breaking a spying law and conspiring to hack government computers.
"We will appeal this decision at the earliest possible moment," she said in a statement.
