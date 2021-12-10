Left Menu

Action will be taken against those who make disrespectful comments about CDS Gen Bipin Rawat: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that action will be taken against those who make disrespectful comments about Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, who was killed in a chopper crash on Wednesday in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that action will be taken against those who make disrespectful comments about Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, who was killed in a chopper crash on Wednesday in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu. Speaking to ANI, CM Bommai said, "Some persons with perverted minds have tweeted derogative, celebratory messages about the death of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Rawat. The police chief has been instructed to take legal action against these elements."

Bommai tweeted, "Offensive tweets and social media posts about the tragic chopper crash in which we lost our #CDSGeneralBipinRawat will not be tolerated. I strongly condemn all such messages and have instructed our police officials to take strict disciplinary legal action against the offenders." Speaking to mediapersons after casting his vote in the Legislative Council election in Shiggaon, he said, "Every Indian should strongly condemn this act of perverted minds against the man who led the armed forces to defend the country. This perversion cannot be tolerated. They should be punished. The culprits who posted such perverted, derogatory tweets would be traced and legal action would be taken."

Bommai condoled the death of Gen Rawat. "I visited Captain Varun Singh, the survivor in the helicopter crash, at the Command Hospital in Bengaluru. He is getting the best medical treatment from specialist doctors. I pray for his speedy recovery," Bommai said. (ANI)

