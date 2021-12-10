NATO chief says support for Ukraine membership unchanged
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-12-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 17:03 IST
The NATO military alliance stands by its position in support of Ukraine's membership of NATO, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.
Stoltenberg made the comments after meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Defense Minister Florence Parly in Paris.
