EU says Hungarian ruling doesn't seem to challenge EU integration tenet

The European Union executive said on Friday a ruling earlier in the day by the Hungarian Constitutional Court did not seem to challenge the primacy of laws shared by the 27-nation bloc over the national ones, a central tenet of European integration.

A spokesman for the European Commission told a news briefing the Brussels-based executive was analysing the ruling, which came in response to a challenge by Budapest to an earlier decision by the top EU court.

The Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice found that Budapest had broken EU laws designed to protect refugees by deporting them to the Serbian border.

