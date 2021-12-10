Left Menu

Suspected Islamists kill 16 people in eastern Congo

Suspected Islamist militants killed 16 people this week in two rural towns in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a local official, a civil society leader and a resident said on Friday. They said the attackers belonged to the Allied Democratic Forces(ADF), a militia linked to the Islamic State that is accused of killing hundreds of civilians in eastern Congo since 2019 and carrying out a string of recent bombings in Uganda.

Reuters | Kinshasa | Updated: 10-12-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 17:08 IST
Suspected Islamists kill 16 people in eastern Congo
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Congo

Suspected Islamist militants killed 16 people this week in two rural towns in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a local official, a civil society leader, and a resident said on Friday.

They said the attackers belonged to the Allied Democratic Force (ADF), a militia linked to the Islamic State that is accused of killing hundreds of civilians in eastern Congo since 2019 and carrying out a string of recent bombings in Uganda. The attack took place on Wednesday night in the rural commune of Mangina and nearby Masiriko in Congo's North Kivu province, the sources said. An unknown number of people were also kidnapped, said Freddy Mbayayi, deputy mayor of Mangina.

"It was horrible to see mothers, children, and elderly people fleeing the cruelty of the ADF," said Pelka Josaphat, a resident of Mangina. "The victims were killed by machetes and within my family, four people are not responding to calls because they were carried away by the enemy," he told Reuters. Congo and Uganda last month launched joint military operations against the ADF, with Uganda mounting air and artillery strikes against their bases and sending thousands of troops across the border.

Uganda has vowed to stay as long as necessary to defeat the militia, but the intervention has alarmed some Congolese, who recall Uganda's plundering of their resources during the 1998-2003 conflict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
3
Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

 Lithuania
4
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021