Left Menu

Maha: 8 people accused of raping 16-year-old girl remanded in police custody in Beed

PTI | Beed | Updated: 10-12-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 17:38 IST
Maha: 8 people accused of raping 16-year-old girl remanded in police custody in Beed
representational image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eight people arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in Beed district in Maharashtra have been sent to five days police custody by a court in Ambejogai, an official said on Friday.

The eight, including a retired nayab tehsildar, a lodge owner, a police constable, a home guard, were held on Wednesday and produced in court on Thursday, the official said, adding that 23 people have been arrested in the case so far.

The victim has claimed she was married off at the age of 13 but left her husband as he was exploitative and returned home, which she left this May after her father allegedly molested her, the official said.

''She has said she stayed near Ambejogai bus stand after leaving home before being rescued. She has claimed she was raped by over 400 men, including two policemen, in the last two months. All the claims are being probed,'' he said.

The Ambajogai police have registered a case of rape, gang-rape, molestation, and voluntarily causing hurt, besides invoking sections of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
3
Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

 Lithuania
4
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021