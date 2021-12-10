2 policemen injured in firing by militants in J-K's Bandipora district
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-12-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 17:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Two policemen were injured in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Friday, officials said.
Militants opened fire on a police team at the Gulshan Chowk in the evening, they said.
Two policemen were injured in the firing, and security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search for the assailants, the officials said.
Further details are awaited, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement