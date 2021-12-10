Left Menu

Zelenskiy says he discussed east Ukraine peace process with France's Macron

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that he had discussed ways to unlock the four-way peace talks on the conflict in eastern Ukraine with French President Emmanuel Macron. "Agreed on joint next steps. Kyiv and Moscow traded blame on Thursday for a failure to agree on a new ceasefire in eastern Ukraine, where Ukrainian troops have fought Russian-backed forces since 2014.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 10-12-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 17:50 IST
Zelenskiy says he discussed east Ukraine peace process with France's Macron
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that he had discussed ways to unlock the four-way peace talks on the conflict in eastern Ukraine with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"Agreed on joint next steps. Discussed threats to Ukraine's energy security & diversification of energy sources," he tweeted.

Ukraine has pressed NATO allies for support in its standoff with Moscow over Russian troop movements near Ukraine's borders. Kyiv and Moscow traded blame on Thursday for a failure to agree on a new ceasefire in eastern Ukraine, where Ukrainian troops have fought Russian-backed forces since 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
3
Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

 Lithuania
4
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021