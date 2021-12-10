2 held for credit card fraud in Delhi

The police arrested two men who allegedly duped several people on the pretext of increasing their credit card limit, officials said on Friday.

Anant alias Aman (23), a resident of Uttam Nagar and Rahul (22), a resident of Najafgarh impersonated themselves as bank representatives to execute the crime, they said.

Police said the duo collected e-mail IDs of people who wanted to increase their credit card limit and tried logging in to their accounts using the 'forgot password' option. They said the duo used to convince the victims to accept notifications from the service provider on their mobile phones and thus gain access to their accounts.

The accused transferred money in two digital wallets, police said.

According to the police, the fraud came to light after a woman filed a complaint on the Ministry of Home Affairs' cyber crime reporting portal in October.

According to police, the woman in her complaint alleged that she received a phone call on October 22 and the caller offered to increase her credit card limit after introducing himself as a bank executive.

The woman said she got lured by the offer and shared her credit card number, but did not share any OTP, with the caller and soon found that Rs 96,000 had been debited from her account.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said a technical analysis of the call and bank details pointed that the money debited from the credit card was transferred to an online wallet. Details of the caller's mobile number were analysed and after a thorough technical investigation, Anant and Rahul were arrested, he said.

''During interrogation, the accused revealed that they used to work as direct selling agents and that their job entailed creating credit cards for several banks. During their stint with the banks, they learnt about various methods of cheating through credit cards. Anant arranged SIM cards for the purpose. Since they were employed in a related field, they had access to users' data,'' the DCP said. Four mobile phones, two SIM cards and Rs 15,000 cash were recovered from their possession, Kalsi said. Though Anant tried to destroy the mobile phones, the police were successful in foiling his attempt, he said.

