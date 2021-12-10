Left Menu

Maha: FIR against ADG Bharti, another official for not pursuing passport case against `Bangladeshi' woman

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 18:09 IST
A case has been registered here against Maharashtra Additional Director General of Police Deven Bharti and another official for allegedly not pursuing a case against a Bangladeshi woman accused of obtaining Indian passport fraudulently.

The First Information Report (FIR) registered at Malvani police station names Bharti and Assistant Commissioner of Police Deepak Phatangare, besides the woman Reshma Khan, an official said on Friday.

Khan, who lives in Malvani area in north Mumbai, allegedly entered India illegally and got a passport made in the city by submitting fake documents, the police official said.

She was married to a local BJP functionary, as per some reports. Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik had raised this issue at a press conference a few weeks ago. A probe in 2017 by inspector Deepak Kurulkar (now retired) of the Special Branch of Mumbai police found that the woman was not an Indian national.

Kurulkar then asked the local Malvani police station to register a case, the police official said.

''As per Kurulkar's complaint, then senior inspector Deepak Phatangare of Malvani police station did not register a case. Kurulkar also alleged that ADG Deven Bharti, who was then joint commissioner of police (law and order) in Mumbai, pressured him into not registering a case,'' the official further said.

A case was registered this week against Bharti and the other two under IPC sections 465 (forgery), 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention) and relevant provisions of the Passport Act as well as Foreigners Act, he said.

The probe has been handed over to the Crime Intelligence Unit of the Crime Branch, he added.

''We will probe the role of each official named in the FIR. We are trying to arrest the Bangladeshi woman,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

