J&K Bank suspends employee for 'inappropriate' emoji on CDS death

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-12-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 18:09 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Bank has placed a woman employee under suspension for her ''inappropriate'' reaction to a social media post on the chief of defence staff's death, officials said on Friday. The banking attendant was suspended on Thursday, pending disciplinary proceedings against her, the officials said.

The woman had reportedly posted an inappropriate emoji on a social media report about General Bipin Rawat's death.

''Despite repeated circulars issued from time to time against the misuse of social media platforms contrary to the interests/rules of the bank, in one such incident, one of our employees had made derogatory comments/remarks on social media on a tragic accident,'' the bank stated in the letter of suspension.

