Maha: Six held for armed dacoity in Navi Mumbai; Rs 19 lakh recovered

Six persons have been arrested in connection with a case of dacoity in Navi Mumbai, in which a jeweller was allegedly robbed of cash to the tune of Rs 19 lakh, the police said on Friday.

The accused allegedly robbed a jeweller from Ambejogai of Beed district at Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai on November 27, an official said. The accused threw chilli powder on the victim, when the latter alighted from a bus and robbed him at gunpoint, he said. Following the incident, a case was registered at Kamothe and the police zeroed in on the accused based on technical and intelligence inputs and arrested them from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Karnataka, the official said. The accused have been identified as Aniket Joma Mhatre (23), Kartik Sushil Sinha (24), Kiran Vijay Pawar (21), Bhima Ramrao Pawar (21), Manoj Gurmya Rathod (22), Laxman Subash Rathod (21), he said.

The police have recovered three weapons, Rs 19 lakh cash and two vehicles used in the crime, the official added.

