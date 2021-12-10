Left Menu

Finland orders 64 Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets

Finland has chosen U.S. defence giant Lockheed Martin's F-35 fighters in a tender to replace ageing F/A-18 combat jets, and plans to order 64 planes with weapons systems, the government said on Friday. Lockheed Martin competed for the deal with Sweden's Saab , U.S. rival Boeing, France's Dassault and Britain's BAE Systems. The procurement is worth an estimated 8.378 billion euros ($9.44 billion), the government said.

Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 10-12-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 18:20 IST
Finland orders 64 Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
The procurement is worth an estimated 8.378 billion euros ($9.44 billion), the government said. "When comparing military performance, the F-35 best met our needs," Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen told a news conference.

Reuters reported earlier on Friday that Lockheed Martin was set to win the contract. ($1 = 0.8871 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

