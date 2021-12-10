Conviction of former Unaoil executive quashed in sharp blow to UK's SFO
But he accused the SFO, which prosecuted the case, of grave missteps in the trial. The Court of Appeal declined to order a retrial but said they were not suggesting that any individual SFO officials "had deliberately sought to cover anything up".
- Country:
- United Kingdom
London's Court of Appeal has quashed the bribery conviction of Ziad Akle, a former manager of Monaco-based consultancy Unaoil, describing the Serious Fraud Office's (SFO) refusal to provide the defence with relevant documents as a "serious failure". "That failure was particularly regrettable given that some of the documents had a clear potential to embarrass the SFO in their prosecution of this case," senior judges said in their judgment, made public on Friday.
Akle, 46, a former Iraq territory manager for Unaoil, was jailed for five years in 2020 for conspiracy to bribe an Iraqi official to win a $55 million oil deal after the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003. But he accused the SFO, which prosecuted the case, of grave missteps in the trial. The Court of Appeal declined to order a retrial but said they were not suggesting that any individual SFO officials "had deliberately sought to cover anything up".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Court of Appeal
- London
- Iraqi
- Iraq
- Saddam Hussein
- Monaco
- The Court of Appeal
ALSO READ
London stocks inch higher, pub operator Mitchells jumps after results
Iraq backs OPEC's existing plan for gradual output rise, ministry says
Strike plan set to disrupt London Underground on Friday
Over 1,000 migrants expressed desire to return from Belarus to Iraq
British Sikh teenager stabbed to death in London robbery