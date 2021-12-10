Left Menu

Scholz calls for fresh Normandy talks with Russia to solve Ukraine crisis

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 10-12-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 18:44 IST
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday called for new four-way talks with Moscow to de-escalate tensions along Ukraine's border among a Russian military build-up, while also making it clear that rules must be respected by everyone.

"We will launch further activities to make sure that Ukraine has a good perspective," Scholz said in a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on his first trip abroad as German chancellor.

"We have a good basis that needs to be revived - for example the talks in the Normandy format," he added, referring to discussions between Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine meant to help solving the crisis.

