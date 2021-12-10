Iran, IAEA had positive meetings in Vienna - Iran’s Nournews website
Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 10-12-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 18:50 IST
Iran and the United Nations' atomic watchdog had positive meetings in Vienna, Iran’s Nournews website reported on Friday, adding that details on the outcome of those talks would be announced soon.
"While nuclear talks are going on in Vienna, constructive interactions had taken place between the agency and Iranian officials in Vienna,” Nournews, which is affiliated to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, reported.
"Details will be announced soon."
