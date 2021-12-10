Left Menu

Iran, IAEA had positive meetings in Vienna - Iran’s Nournews website

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 10-12-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 18:50 IST
Iran, IAEA had positive meetings in Vienna - Iran’s Nournews website
  • Country:
  • Austria

Iran and the United Nations' atomic watchdog had positive meetings in Vienna, Iran’s Nournews website reported on Friday, adding that details on the outcome of those talks would be announced soon.

"While nuclear talks are going on in Vienna, constructive interactions had taken place between the agency and Iranian officials in Vienna,” Nournews, which is affiliated to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, reported.

"Details will be announced soon."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
3
Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

 Lithuania
4
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021