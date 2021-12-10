Left Menu

Bihar: Trainee policewoman found dead; suicide suspected

A 27-year-old trainee woman sub-inspector SI of Bihar police was found dead at her rented accommodation in Darbhanga district of the state on Friday, an official said.It appears that Laxmi Kumari, who was posted at Lalit Narayan Mithila University LNMU police station, killed herself with her service revolver, Darbhanga Superintendent of Police Ashok Prasad said.Laxmi returned from duty at around 10.30 pm on Thursday.

PTI | Darbhanga | Updated: 10-12-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 19:03 IST
A 27-year-old trainee woman sub-inspector (SI) of Bihar police was found dead at her rented accommodation in Darbhanga district of the state on Friday, an official said.

It appears that Laxmi Kumari, who was posted at Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) police station, killed herself with her service revolver, Darbhanga Superintendent of Police Ashok Prasad said.

“Laxmi returned from duty at around 10.30 pm on Thursday. Soon after, another trainee SI Aarti Kumari left for her night duty. The two shared the accommodation,'' Prasad told reporters.

When Aarti returned home in the morning, Laxmi did not open the door even after repeated knocking on the door. Aarti then peeped through a window and found her lying in a pool of blood in the kitchen, he said.

''Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. The victim was holding the gun in her right hand. Forensic experts visited the spot and collected pieces of evidence. The exact cause of the death can be ascertained only after the reports of post-mortem examination and forensic come,” said the SP.

Laxmi, a resident of Supaul district, was unmarried.

