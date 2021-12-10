Maha: Four held for stealing laptops from electronics warehouse in Palghar

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly breaking into a warehouse and stealing laptops worth over Rs 30 lakh in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday.

The theft took place in Valiv area of the district on December 6, when the accused broke into the warehouse of an electronics company and decamped with 96 laptops worth Rs 31,77,600, Deputy Commissioner of Police Crime Dr Mahesh Patil said.

Based on CCTV footage, the police tracked down the vehicle used in the crime and nabbed Ravindra Danushyadhari Upadyaya, who had borrowed the vehicle from the owner a day before the incident, the official said. The police subsequently zeroed in on the other accused Vikaskumar Ramashraya Yadav and nabbed him from Busawal and arrested Nitin Triveni Mourya and Ajay Ananda Sawant from Bhiwandi in neighbouring Thane district, he said. The police have seized vehicles and valuables worth over Rs 40 lakh from the accused, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)