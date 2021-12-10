Left Menu

Maha: Four held for stealing laptops from electronics warehouse in Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 10-12-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 19:12 IST
Maha: Four held for stealing laptops from electronics warehouse in Palghar
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly breaking into a warehouse and stealing laptops worth over Rs 30 lakh in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday.

The theft took place in Valiv area of the district on December 6, when the accused broke into the warehouse of an electronics company and decamped with 96 laptops worth Rs 31,77,600, Deputy Commissioner of Police Crime Dr Mahesh Patil said.

Based on CCTV footage, the police tracked down the vehicle used in the crime and nabbed Ravindra Danushyadhari Upadyaya, who had borrowed the vehicle from the owner a day before the incident, the official said. The police subsequently zeroed in on the other accused Vikaskumar Ramashraya Yadav and nabbed him from Busawal and arrested Nitin Triveni Mourya and Ajay Ananda Sawant from Bhiwandi in neighbouring Thane district, he said. The police have seized vehicles and valuables worth over Rs 40 lakh from the accused, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
3
Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

 Lithuania
4
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021