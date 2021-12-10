MP: Capital Bhopal, commercial hub Indore get first police commissioners
Senior IPS officers Makrand Deoskar and Harinarayan Chari Mishra were on Friday appointed the first police commissioners of Bhopal and Indore respectively, a day after the Madhya Pradesh government said a notification on the implementation of the commissionerate system in the states two largest cities had been issued.Deoskar is a 1997 Indian Police Service officer while Mishra belongs to the 2003 batch.A total of 38 police stations in Bhopal and 36 in Indore will be part of the new commissionerates.
Deoskar is a 1997 Indian Police Service officer while Mishra belongs to the 2003 batch.
''A total of 38 police stations in Bhopal and 36 in Indore will be part of the new commissionerates. The state government also appointed additional, deputy, additional deputy and assistant police commissioners in these two cities. The rural areas in the district will be under the charge of respective superintendents of police,'' a senior official said.
On November 22, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said Bhopal and Indore cities will become police commissionerates with the aim of ensuring effective crime control.
