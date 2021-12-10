Left Menu

Germany to pass extra budget for more climate funds on Monday - FinMin

"I have handed the draft supplementary budget to the cabinet today," Christian Lindner said on Friday, confirming a Reuters report https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/germany-pass-extra-budget-monday-more-climate-funds-sources-2021-12-09. A 2021 new debt limit of 240 billion euros will not be exceeded, he said.

Germany's new coalition government will pass a supplementary budget on Monday that will see more than 60 billion euros ($68 billion) of unused debt from this year's federal budget channelled into a climate and transformation fund, the finance minister said. "I have handed the draft supplementary budget to the cabinet today," Christian Lindner said on Friday, confirming a Reuters report https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/germany-pass-extra-budget-monday-more-climate-funds-sources-2021-12-09.

A 2021 new debt limit of 240 billion euros will not be exceeded, he said. ($1 = 0.8866 euros)

