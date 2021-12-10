Maha: Sex racket busted in Mira Road; one held

A 12-year-old girl was among five persons rescued during a raid at a premises in Mira Road area of Maharashtra's Thane district, and one woman was arrested, police said on Friday.

Based on a tip-off, the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the MBVV police raided a premises in Saibaba Nagar on Thursday and arrested a 22-year-old woman who was an agent in the sex racket, an official said. Five women, including two minors aged 15 and 12, were rescued during the operation, he said. An offence under relevant sections of the IPC, the PITA Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered in this regard, the official added.

