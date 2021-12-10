Left Menu

Nearly Rs 16 lakh stolen from ATM in Jaipur, miscreants at large

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-12-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 19:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: PxHere
Unidentified persons allegedly stole Rs 15.94 lakh from an ATM of a private bank in Jobner area of Jaipur district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night when the accused cut the ICICI Bank's ATM installed at Jobner Agriculture College with a gas cutter and took away the cash kept in it, police said.

The police were informed on Friday morning. A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

