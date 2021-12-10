Left Menu

U.S. Supreme Court allows challenge to Texas six-week abortion ban

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday allowed abortion providers to pursue a legal challenge to a ban on most abortions in Texas, with the fate of the Republican-backed measure that allows private citizens to enforce it now hanging in the balance. The justices, who heard arguments on the case on Nov. 1, lifted a block on lower court proceedings, likely paving the way for a federal judge to formally block the law.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-12-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 20:40 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
The justices, who heard arguments on the case on Nov. 1, lifted a block on lower court proceedings, likely paving the way for a federal judge to formally block the law. The conservative-majority court on Sept. 1 had declined to halt the law. The court in a separate case dismissed a separate challenge brought by President Joe Biden's administration.

The Supreme Court has yet to decide another major abortion rights case from Mississippi that could lead to the overturning of the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized the procedure nationwide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

