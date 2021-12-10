Left Menu

Mumbai mayor receives threat letter; cops send teams to Navi Mumbai, Raigad

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 20:59 IST
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Friday said she had filed a complaint with Byculla police station after receiving a threat letter.

She told reporters that the letter, which was received at her old residence in Dadar, was replete with vulgar language with a threat of killing her family members.

She said the letter mentioned one Vijendra Mhatre, adding that she has written to Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil demanding the arrest of the culprit/s and police protection for her family. An official said an FIR has been registered against unidentified person under IPC sections 506 (2) and 509 at Byculla police station and teams have been sent to Uran, Kharghar and Panvel in Navi Mumbai and Raigad as part of the probe.

