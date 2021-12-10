Left Menu

Illegal arms manufacturing unit busted in WB, one held

PTI | Canning | Updated: 10-12-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 21:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The police have busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district and arrested one person in connection with it, a police official said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the special operations group (SOG) of Baruipur police district and Jibantala police carried out a joint raid in a house at Dakshin Homra under the jurisdiction of Jibantala police station and busted the illegal manufacturing unit on Thursday night.

The police seized six finished country-made improvised firearms, three finished long barrel country-made firearms, 15 unfinished body parts of one-shooter pipe gun, five long barrels, 15 short barrels, electrical and hand drill machines and other instruments and materials for making small arms, he said. After the seizure, the police arrested a person, an accused engaged in making illegal firearms, the police official said.

The police team then conducted a raid at the man's native village Garanberia-Palpara in Bhangar area of the district and seized more instruments and materials used in the making of small arms from there, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

