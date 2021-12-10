Left Menu

Gujarat HC rejects Asaram's bail plea in 2013 rape case

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-12-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 21:09 IST
Gujarat HC rejects Asaram's bail plea in 2013 rape case
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat High Court on Friday rejected the bail application of jailed self-styled godman Asaram in a rape case filed against him by a woman in 2013.

While rejecting his bail plea following objections raised by the prosecution, Justice AJ Desai also directed the Gandhinagar sessions court to wind up the trial in four months.

In his bail plea, filed through advocate Dipak Patel, Asaram sought relief on the ground that he is already above 80 years of age and that his health was deteriorating.

Patel sought bail for his client claiming there were no signs of the trial concluding anytime soon as Gandhinagar sessions court is yet to examine 22 to 24 witnesses, and cited Supreme Court judgments of the past to claim the court cannot keep an accused behind bars forever.

Public Prosecutor RC Kodekar objected and told court the facts of Asaram's case was different from the cases cited by his lawyer.

Kodekar said Asaram is already convicted in another rape case and seven witnesses of this case have been attacked so far. While two witnesses have died after the attack, a third one is still missing.

In 2018, Asaram was sentenced to life imprisonment by a special court in Rajasthan for raping a minor at his ashram.

In Gujarat, two Surat-based sisters had lodged separate complaints against Asaram and his son Narayan Sai, accusing them of rape and illegal confinement.

The elder sister, in her complaint against Asaram, had accused him of repeated sexual assaults between 2001 and 2006 when she was staying at his ashram in Motera area of Ahmedabad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

 Lithuania
3
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
4
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021